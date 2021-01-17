Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday with clouds building in as we head towards this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be slightly lighter than yesterday, out of the west between 8-13 mph.

MLK Monday looks mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures. A dry front is expected to move through during the day, which could lead to a noticeable west breeze across the area. Low temperatures early Monday will be in the mid to low 30s. Highs Monday are expected to be more seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Our jet stream is expected to flatten out next week and turn more zonal. For those of you looking for warmer temperatures this is great news! The shift in the jet stream will bring back some warmer temperatures for the second half of this upcoming week.

Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning.

We are expecting our next rain maker to move in by Thursday of this week and with rain chances lingering into Friday. High temperatures both days look to be above average in the mid 60s.

