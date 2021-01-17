Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw some breezy conditions with winds gusting over 30 mph across much of the CSRA.

Fortunately as we continue through this evening the winds will be calming down. We’ll stay mostly clear tonight allowing temperatures to cool to the upper 20s and low 30s.Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday, but more clouds are expected as we get later in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be a little lighter out of the west between 8-12 mph.

MLK Monday looks mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures. A dry front is expected to move through during the day, which could pick up a light breeze across the area. Low temperatures early Monday will be in the mid to low 30s. Highs Monday are expected to be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Our jet stream is expected to flatten out next week and turn more zonal. This will bring back some warmer temperatures most of next week.

Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 30s both days.

We are expecting our next rain maker to move by Thursday of next week and most likely linger rain chances into Friday. Highs both days look to be in the mid 60s.

