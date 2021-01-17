Advertisement

Augusta library branch extends closure due to COVID

(AP Images)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The August-Richmond County Public Library announced the Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will extend it’s closure dates through Sunday, Jan. 31. Library officials are attributing the extended closure to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The branch closed previously on Jan. 15 due to COVID, and originally planned to reopen on Jan. 25.

They now say they plan to reopen on Monday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. with Phase One curbside pickup services only.

During their closure, they ask that no one attempt to return items, as staff will not be in the building to process the returns. Materials can be dropped off at any other Augusta-Richmond County Library location: Friedman Branch, Diamond Lakes Branch, Wallace Branch, and Appleby Branch. Library patrons can also drop of materials at the Headquarters Branch on Telfair Street when they reopen on Jan. 21

“The health and safety of our patrons and employees are our top priority here at ARCPLS. We will continue to evaluate the current situation at hand and look forward to hopefully opening Maxwell’s doors again by the end of the week,” said a spokesperson for the library system.

The Augusta-Richmond County Library System also offers digital services including downloadable e-books, audiobooks, and databases.

