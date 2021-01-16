Advertisement

SC Hospital Association expresses concerns over COVID vaccine supply

(AP)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N. AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Hospital Association issued a statement concerning the amount of COVID vaccinations being distributed to hospitals around the Palmetto state.

In the release, they say DHEC advised them hospitals will receive “significantly less vaccine than they requested.”

DHEC reportedly expects to distribute the same amount of vaccine as in previous weeks, but according to SCHA, hospitals requested four times that amount.

“Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified,” the SCHA statement said.

This will likely pose a problem to South Carolina hospitals, as they try to ramp up their vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines as part of the state’s vaccination plan. We need more vaccines from Washington in order to get the job done,” said the Association.

News 12 has reached out to DHEC and our local South Carolina Hospitals for comment. We will update this article when we hear back.

To view the full SCHA statement, see below.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger and Publix stores will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Publix, Kroger chains roll out COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia
Edward McKenzie Jr.
Surprise links revealed in deaths of boy, accused killer
Gregory McMichael (left top), Travis McMichael (center top), Ahmaud Arbery (right), William...
Citizen’s arrest law is due for changes, Kemp says in address
Authorities in Florida are asking for public assistance in locating a grandmother and her...
Missing Fla. grandma, 5-year-old pair found in Chatham County
Keturah Christel Dunbar
Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband

Latest News

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after early morning Aiken County fight turned deadly
File image
Fairfax officer booked into Allendale County jail over stolen pistol
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
53 years later, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy rings through the CSRA