SC Hospital Association expresses concerns over COVID vaccine supply

N. AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Hospital Association issued a statement concerning the amount of COVID vaccinations being distributed to hospitals around the Palmetto state.

In the release, they say DHEC advised them hospitals will receive “significantly less vaccine than they requested.”

DHEC reportedly expects to distribute the same amount of vaccine as in previous weeks, but according to SCHA, hospitals requested four times that amount.

“Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified,” the SCHA statement said.

This will likely pose a problem to South Carolina hospitals, as they try to ramp up their vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines as part of the state’s vaccination plan. We need more vaccines from Washington in order to get the job done,” said the Association.

News 12 has reached out to DHEC and our local South Carolina Hospitals for comment. We will update this article when we hear back.

To view the full SCHA statement, see below.

