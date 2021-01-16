Advertisement

Fairfax officer booked into Allendale County jail over stolen pistol

By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an off-duty captain with the Fairfax Police Department, SLED reported.

It happened Thursday when during a traffic stop when SLED agents and local law enforcement discovered the individual in possession of a stolen firearm and open container, SLED reported.

Donald Anthony Williams, 53, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of stolen pistol, misconduct in office and open container in motor vehicle, SLED reported.

MORE | Surprise links revealed in deaths of boy, accused killer

Williams was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

It wasn’t the only local arrest for SLED to be involved in this week.

On Friday, three former correctional officers in Aiken County were arrested and charged with misconduct in office on suspicion of using excessive force against an inmate.

