Man in custody after early morning Aiken County fight turned deadly

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren.(RCSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after a shooting in Aiken Saturday morning.

Deputies say they were called to 145 Inez Lane around 3:30 a.m. in response to a person being reportedly injured after an altercation. When they arrived, they say they located 44-year-old Jesse Dale Senterfeit in the back bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face. Aiken County EMS took Senterfeit to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:40 a.m.

Investigators tell News 12 they obtained warrants on 37-year-old Darry Jackson Redding of Windsor, SC for involuntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Witnesses in the home told investigators they heard at least two gunshots during the altercation, and that Redding ran from the home following the incident. Additional law enforcement units saw a gray Chevy Impala leaving the area of the home at a high speed. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it stopped at the 400-block of Gooseneck road.

Redding was identified as the driver of the fleeing vehicle. He was taken into custody, and later transported to the hospital by Aiken County EMS for what appeared to be a puncture wound underneath his left arm and an apparent gunshot wound to his left wrist.

Redding was treated and released.

He was then arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition.

The Aiken County coroner says Senterfeit will be autopsied in Newberry in “the days to come.”

