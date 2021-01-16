DPH: Help with COVID-19 vaccination response by volunteering

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said they are receiving offers from medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 vaccination response.

DPH officials said an effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized.

Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and non-medical volunteers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to DPH officials.

Licensed medical volunteers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and advanced EMS personnel (EMT Intermediate and above) may be used to administer vaccinations. Non-medical volunteers may be used in administrative roles, such as registering individuals for vaccination, data input, language interpretation, other administrative areas as needed, and providing guidance and assistance at vaccination administration sites, according to a release from DPH.

How to volunteer:

To volunteer, click here and click on the “Register Now” box. Registering only takes a few minutes. Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information, and occupation type. In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact, and deployment preferences. Once your skills and credentials are reviewed, you will be notified by a DPH representative.

