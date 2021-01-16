Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Get ready for a cold and gusty Saturday. A Lake wind advisory is in effect for CSRA lakes between 10 am and 6 pm today. Sustained winds are expected to be between 15-20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph out of the west. Highs will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s with some spots briefly hitting 50. Wind chills during the day will be in the 30s and 40s. We are expecting to see a few clouds this afternoon that will give way to sun at times.

Gusty and cold Saturday ahead. Lake Wind advisory in effect until 6 PM. (WRDW)

Sunday morning looks like the coldest over the next seven days. Lows early Sunday are expected to be in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday, but more clouds are expected as we get later in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be a little lighter out of the west between 8-12 mph.

MLK Monday looks mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures. A dry front is expected to move through during the day, which could pick up a light breeze across the area. Low temperatures early Monday will be in the mid to low 30s. Highs Monday are expected to be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Our jet stream is expected to flatten out next week and turn more zonal. This will bring back some warmer temperatures most of next week.

Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 30s both days.

We are expecting our next rain maker to move by Thursday of next week and most likely linger rain chances into Friday. Highs both days look to be in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.