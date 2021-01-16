53 years later, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy rings through the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can see images of Martin Luther King Jr. in almost every city in America.

He left a mark on our country, from delivering speeches on Capitol Hill to peacefully protesting with another famed Georgian civil rights leader, John Lewis.

This year marks the first celebration of MLK Day without Congressman Lewis.

Despite all, the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest is still with us today, but sometimes the message gets lost when the violence starts.

Fighting for voting rights, civil rights, and equality for all. 53 years later, the message lives on as we honor Dr. King.

“That kind of stuff comes with a sacrifice; you have to be sacrificial to get that going. Somebody’s got to lay down their life for it, and he did it,” Local historian Jospeh Washington III said.

From last January 15 to now, we’ve seen Black Lives Matter protesters take to the streets, a historic election, a pandemic, and rioters storm Capitol Hill.

“Whenever something tragic happens, the next celebratory day is intensified,” Washington said.

And the intensity in today’s society is why Washington says this MLK holiday means so much more.

“We have come a very long way. But we have a long ways to go. I think we have not gone as far as we think we have,” he said.

“When you’re looking at you know where we are in the world. Now, it’s important that we do everything that we can to honor the legacy of Dr. King, to honor his teachings, and to honor his philosophy,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

And despite pandemic setbacks, there are some ways to celebrate.

“We’re still in the midst of a public health crisis and we have to be safe, about how we serve, but service should never stop,” Johnson said.

From virtual events, parades, and cleanups, the legacy of Dr. King will not go unrecognized this holiday weekend. Volunteers will be cleaning up Laney Walker, Sand Hills, and other neighborhoods on Saturday.

“It’s making sure that we do exactly what Dr. King instructed us to do, to be great and to be great by serving,” Johnson said.

At a time in American history when we need to hear his voice: “And I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead,” Dr. King said.

So far, Johnson says more than 60 people have signed up for the cleanup tomorrow morning. If you’d like to volunteer, you can join them at 9:30 a.m. at Paine College in the HEAL Complex parking lot.

