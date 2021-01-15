Wilkes County schools to stay closed for at least another week

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a continued increase in COVID-19 cases, Wilkes County students will continue learning from home next week, the school district said Friday.

Learn-from-home mode will continue Jan. 19-22, with the district planning a return to normal operations Jan. 25.

Students who need learning packets can pick them up from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

School was already scheduled to be out Monday for the Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.

School were closed last week in an announcement made Jan. 8.

