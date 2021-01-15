We tried scheduling vaccinations in South Carolina, and here’s what we found

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After contacting the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Media Line, we found out that how a person can sign up and get a vaccination shot is up to each individual provider.

DHEC says staff are working on a centralized system but do not know when that could be available just yet.

Aiken Regional

You can call 803-641-5000 to find a doctor or speak with an operator.

If you cannot reach a health official, you can submit a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form. Aiken Regional will review the form, and based on the phased rollout, can provide you with an estimated time of potentially receiving the vaccine.

Click here to view the form.

Aiken County Department of Health

You can call 803-642-1687 and Dial 0 to speak with the operator to schedule an appointment.

The department regularly holds clinics to assist with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Doctors Care

You have to register online before getting an appointment. Click here to register.

We don’t suggest calling, or you could experience a lengthier wait time.

Here’s the catch: the only Doctors Care in our area offering vaccinations are Aiken Mall and Orangeburg. Newberry and Lexington West locations are also offering.

Edgefield County Hospital

The hospital is only accepting appointments on Thursdays to then administer vaccines next week.

To schedule an appointment call 864-725-3555 from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to 1,500. There’s also a limit of two vaccine appointments per call.

You must live in Greenwood, Laurens, Saluda, Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick or Newberry counties.

