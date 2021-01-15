Vehicle hits body of pedestrian killed in earlier Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident, another vehicle struck the body, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. Wednesday on North Road near Willington Drive near a Walmart, according to troopers.

A westbound 2020 Toyota sedan struck the pedestrian, who was walking south, troopers reported.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

As troopers were investigating the incident, another vehicle drove through the accident site, struck the body and left the scene, troopers said. A trooper chased the vehicle and was involved in a crash with another vehicle entering North Road from a private drive, authorities said Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.