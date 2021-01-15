Publix, Kroger chains roll out COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Pharmacies at two grocery chains that serve the CSRA are offering COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership with the state of Georgia.

The vaccines will be available at every Kroger pharmacy in Georgia and at the Publix store in Evans at 5119 Washington Road and the Publix in Martinez at 403 Furys Ferry Road.

Vaccinations will be provided by appointment only and are for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations at the Publix stores will be available starting Saturday. Eligible individuals can make appointments beginning Friday at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Shots using the Moderna vaccine are available at Kroger stores as of Friday. Appointments can be made online at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine. Additionally, Kroger is in the process of setting up a dedicated toll-free number for those who would rather schedule their appointment over the phone. The number will be announced as soon as it has been established.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The local Publix stores are among 108 across the state that will be offering the vaccine.

Here’s the full list:

