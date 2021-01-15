Advertisement

Suspect captured in Richmond County kidnapping, stabbing

Antwan Mims
Antwan Mims(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have taken into custody a man they say kidnapped and stabbed his girlfriend.

The 30-year-old victim said she had an argument with her boyfriend, Antwan Mims, in his vehicle in which he became angry and stabbed her several times, according to deputies.

MORE | North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense

Mims then drove off with the victim for several hours, refusing to let her out of the vehicle until he finally dropped her off at a hospital, according to deputies.

The victim was treated for her injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities obtained warrants for Mims on suspicion of aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Authorities said late Thursday that Mims, 32, and his vehicle were found in the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road and he was taken into custody. 

