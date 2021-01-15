SRP Park to host Georgia Southern twice in March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With college programs announcing their 2021 baseball schedules, SRP Park will be hosting two games in March with 3 different college programs. Georgia Southern, Georgia, and Clemson will all take the trip to North Augusta for games.

Georgia Southern and Georgia square off on March 10th. Last season, the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 in their meeting at SRP. That game was also the most high profile game of the season at SRP with no GreenJacket games and hosted a plethora of area talent.

Georgia Southern and Clemson have the next game at the park on March 23rd. Tickets for either game are not yet available.

