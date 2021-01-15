Advertisement

SRP Park to host Georgia Southern twice in March

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With college programs announcing their 2021 baseball schedules, SRP Park will be hosting two games in March with 3 different college programs. Georgia Southern, Georgia, and Clemson will all take the trip to North Augusta for games.

Georgia Southern and Georgia square off on March 10th. Last season, the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 in their meeting at SRP. That game was also the most high profile game of the season at SRP with no GreenJacket games and hosted a plethora of area talent.

Georgia Southern and Clemson have the next game at the park on March 23rd. Tickets for either game are not yet available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense
Georgia Capitol
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2021.
McMaster discusses SRS settlement, calls for South Carolina to get back to work
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 14, 2021.
Georgia governor delivers State of the State address
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
A closer look at the finalists for Columbia County superintendent

Latest News

Georgia Beats No. 23 Tennessee In Knoxville, 67-66
Panthers offer GM position to Seattle’s Scott Fitterer
Cooper, Johnson provide midseason hope for Auburn, Georgia
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo...
Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes