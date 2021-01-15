S.C. National Guard troops heading to D.C. as Capitol security tightens

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of National Guard troops now surround the U.S. Capitol and other parts of D.C. — most of them armed.

And even more troops are arriving in the next couple of days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Tuesday.

The Capitol has been on high alert since last Wednesday, when thousands of rioters forced their way into the building.

Members of the South Carolina National Guard are heading to D.C. to help with the inauguration.

Officials say it is not clear yet what exactly they will be doing, but in the past they monitored traffic and security control check points.

The Guard would not say how many service members are being sent or when they will leave.

One thing they won’t be doing is enforcing a national lockdown or quarantine — that’s just an internet rumor.

The Guard has taken to social media to stop the rumor.

Guard leaders hey said the rumors are not true and can create confusion and anxiety in the organization and communities.

They said if people hear or see something that does not seem true, do not continue to spread the information.

Instead, verify with official sources such as the National Guard Bureau, South Carolina National Guard and the state of South Carolina.

Also in the news ...

A South Carolina man whose social media accounts have been suspended is organizing a rally for free speech this weekend. Shawn Laurie, of Florence, plans to lead a caravan of supporters to the South Carolina state capitol in Columbia for the Drive for America rally. He says it’s about fighting for the Constitution. The nine year Army National Guard veteran believes social media companies are trying to silence conservative views.

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is co-sponsoring a bill to honor Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman. The officer lured rioters away from Senate chambers during last week’s riot on Capitol Hill. If passed, the bipartisan bill would award Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal. Mace says his actions saved lives and defended democracy.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.