S.C. app launched for people receiving jobless benefits

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is trying to make it easier to certify and check the status of unemployment benefits.

The state’s Department of Employment and Workforce has released a new smartphone app.

It lets users:

  • Complete weekly certification from the smartphone
  • View status of the claim
  • View payment history
  • View next available day to certify (provides countdown)
  • View documents and correspondences from DEW

However, your initial unemployment claim needs to be done outside the app.

The app is now available to download on all app-enabled iOS Apple and Android products. Search “SC DEW” in your app store.

Also in the news ...

  • If you have not gotten your stimulus check yet, it’s supposed to be in the mail. The IRS had a Friday deadline to send out the economic relief payments Congress approved.  But the agency says eligible individuals who do not automatically receive theirs will be able to claim the funds when they file their 2020 tax return.
  • Federal numbers out this week reported a spike in weekly unemployment claims, indicating that rising infections are forcing businesses to cut back and lay off workers. And retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in December from the month before. They also fell in October and November.

