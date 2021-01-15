Richmond County students take deep dive on MLK, Jr.’s legacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County students have off Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but teachers want to make sure they use it as an opportunity to learn.

We spoke with school leaders who say this year it’s more important than ever to get King’s message of peace and equality to the students.

“It’s very important for this time and all times in history,” Kinesha Ponder of Richmond County’s Department of Teaching and Learning said. “It’s important that we understand history so that we can make a better future for ourselves.”

It’s been almost 60 years since the “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington, but Richmond County leaders want to make sure the message doesn’t get lost in history.

Just over a week after the riots at the U.S. Capitol, they’re using the holiday as an opportunity to teach students about that message.

“We want to make sure the parents understand that your students are home, they’re learning from home at this time, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for you to be able to talk about the historical significance of MLK,” Ponder said.

Normally, teachers can hold classroom discussions with their students, but with everyone learning from home, it becomes harder.

Ponder says they’ve been working with teachers on preparing students and parents for activities to do at home. Things like listening to King’s speech and seeing how it relates to today. They’re also having teachers encourage conversations among students through their online discussion board.

“They have the students prepared to dig deeper into the life of Dr. King with their parents,” curriculum coordinator Sydney Prescott said. “I’m sure they’ll be talking to their parents about him, his life, and what they’ve learned in the classroom thus far.”

With Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, some are hoping for a new wave of hope and opportunity -- a chance to use the past to build a better future.

“This is a moment in which kids can donate to local shelters,” Ponder said. “They can donate food, books, clothing. They can also write letters to first responders to show their compassion and appreciation for the work that they do each day.”

