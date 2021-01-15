Advertisement

Orangeburg barber students provide free haircuts for frontline workers

By Emery Glover
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - When you walk into Barber Tech Academy in Orangeburg, there’s a certain buzz you’ll notice when you walk in.

Sure, the sound of the barbers’ clippers will fill the air, but the students at the academy provide a fresh haircut and a positive outlook for their clients once they arrive.

“Putting a cut on somebody and somebody smiling about it, it gives you hope,” said Barber Tech Academy student Sterling Fowler.

For months, clients weren’t able to enter barbershops to get their typical tape-up or shave due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Gov. Henry McMaster. Now that students are able to provide that service, it lifts the morale of the students and clients alike.

“It makes me feel good. It’s better than the regular everyday thing that everyone is doing,” Fowler added. “So, being able to give back to the community is just a plus.”

While the students are happy to help their clients, there’s something a little more special for them when it comes to helping essential workers.

“The frontline workers or the essential workers had to stay on task,” said Barber Tech Academy co-owner Dashaun West. “We’re talking about our nurses, our doctors, but not only them, our UPS drivers, our grocery store workers. So, what we wanted to do as an institution was to show them, ‘Hey, we appreciate you.’”

To show these workers their appreciation, students at Barber Tech Academy are providing them with free haircuts while learning the trade they love.

“Not only are they learning professionalism, but they are learning something far more important and what we’re doing today is how we started our business. We started on the premise of giving back.”

With that in mind, the students at Barber Tech understand the role they play when it comes to helping members of the community remain positive during a tough time.

“Just being able to give back, I think, just puts people in a better state of mind,” Fowler said. “Next thing you know, they could be giving back.”

Barber Tech Academy offers free haircuts to frontline workers on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger and Publix stores will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Publix, Kroger chains roll out COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia
Gregory McMichael (left top), Travis McMichael (center top), Ahmaud Arbery (right), William...
Citizen’s arrest law is due for changes, Kemp says in address
Edward McKenzie Jr.
Surprise links revealed in deaths of boy, accused killer
Keturah Christel Dunbar
Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband
From left: Hilario Fuentes-Rosario, Thomas Caffrey Jr. and Rodney K. Robinson Jr.
3 Aiken County ex-jailers arrested over force against inmate

Latest News

Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
53 years later, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy rings through the CSRA
Safety at the state capitol in Columbia SC
‘No specific threats to the state of South Carolina’ ahead of Inauguration, officials say
Safety at the state capitol in Columbia SC
Safety at the state capitol in Columbia SC
Tax season is here, but due to COVID-19, there could be some changes to look out for.
Asked and Answered: Filing taxes while on unemployment