N.Y. man accused of threatening to kill Warnock

By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - A New York man is facing federal charges following an investigation into online posts threatening to kill Georgia Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock.

The suspect, 40-year old Eduard Florea, was arrested by the FBI on a weapons charge after agents searched his Queens home Tuesday night.

They found 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, 2,000 rounds of shotgun ammo, 75 “military-style” combat knives, two hatchets and two swords at the home.

A federal court denied his bond.

MORE | National Guard troops flooding in as Washington locks down

