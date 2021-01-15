N.Y. man accused of threatening to kill Warnock

NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - A New York man is facing federal charges following an investigation into online posts threatening to kill Georgia Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock.

The suspect, 40-year old Eduard Florea, was arrested by the FBI on a weapons charge after agents searched his Queens home Tuesday night.

They found 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, 2,000 rounds of shotgun ammo, 75 “military-style” combat knives, two hatchets and two swords at the home.

A federal court denied his bond.

