Removal of North Augusta monument a primary topic as S.C. lawmakers convene

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - “You can come down here and very quickly understand the story of the Hamburg Massacre you can understand the story of Carrsville,” Activist Kenton Makin said.

For Makin, the site of Carrsville, a historic African American community, holds special meaning.

“This is the accurate depiction ...Because it honors, all of the victims,” he said.

But just over a mile away, in the center of North Augusta, a monument stands with a message. One that is different to Makin.

“When you talk about the Meriwether monument. It’s not enough that it talks about white supremacy, it embodies it, and it represents it, and I hate to use the word honor, but it honors it in that way,” Makin said.

On Monday, he and two friends took their concerns to the state in the form of a letter.

“It’s kind of like stepping over the head of the people who keep denying this for so long....So to us, it was a power move,” Friend Chris Hawkins said.

170 letters and counting, sent straight to state leaders asking for one thing: “...It needs to come down,” Hawkins said.

Back in August of 2020, the North Augusta City Council agreed to a plan to add interpretive panels to provide more historical context those panels are currently in the review stage.

“The first problem is that the Meriwether monument is still going to be very prominent is going to be the most prominent monument there...,” Makin said.

It’s a process that has been three years in the making. So why has there been a delay? Before anything can be done, the city needs to know who actually owns it.

So, they’ve sent a letter to state leaders now they’re waiting on a response.

“It’s sickening to know that that monument’s still up,” Hawkins said.

And it’s North Augusta isn’t alone. Augusta could move two Confederate monuments, but Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says he wants community input before going forward.

“If it’s up to us to continue to bring things to the forefront, to get South Carolina to be with the times then, that’s the burden of responsibility that we’ll take on,” Makin said.

The South Carolina General Assembly just convened for the 2021 season, so lawmakers could address those letters soon. North Augusta has plans to include the funding for the interpretive panels in this year’s budget.

