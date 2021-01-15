Advertisement

McMaster asks S.C. hospitals to reduce elective surgeries to help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster is asking hospitals across South Carolina to voluntarily reduce elective and non-essential procedures in order to free up more medical staff to help with administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As you are aware, our hospitals are increasingly faced with acute nursing and staff shortages due to the rising number of COVID-19 in-patients receiving treatment, internal and external virus testing operations and a growing public demand for increased and expedited access to vaccinations,” McMaster’s Jan. 15 letter to S.C. Hospital Association President Thornton Kirby stated.

The governor said that voluntarily scaling back election surgeries now, in order to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered on an hourly and daily basis, “will help improve the public’s confidence and participation in our state’s COVID-19 response.”

“With more staff dedicated to the cause, our hospitals should be able to get the vaccine to the people who need it more quickly,” McMaster wrote in a tweet Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, S.C. began allowing those 70 and older to schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.

