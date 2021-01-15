McMaster asks S.C. hospitals to reduce elective surgeries to help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster is asking hospitals across South Carolina to voluntarily reduce elective and non-essential procedures in order to free up more medical staff to help with administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As you are aware, our hospitals are increasingly faced with acute nursing and staff shortages due to the rising number of COVID-19 in-patients receiving treatment, internal and external virus testing operations and a growing public demand for increased and expedited access to vaccinations,” McMaster’s Jan. 15 letter to S.C. Hospital Association President Thornton Kirby stated.

I have asked South Carolina’s hospitals to temporarily reduce the number of elective procedures they conduct in order to speed up COVID-19 vaccination efforts. pic.twitter.com/DqPgeo9OOW — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 15, 2021

The governor said that voluntarily scaling back election surgeries now, in order to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered on an hourly and daily basis, “will help improve the public’s confidence and participation in our state’s COVID-19 response.”

“With more staff dedicated to the cause, our hospitals should be able to get the vaccine to the people who need it more quickly,” McMaster wrote in a tweet Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, S.C. began allowing those 70 and older to schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.

