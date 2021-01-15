Advertisement

LeMahieu, Yanks work on $90 million, 6-year deal

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu are working to put in place a six-year contract worth about $90 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. LeMahieu turns 33 in July.

The second baseman became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year at .364 after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

