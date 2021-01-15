Judge, Yankees agree at to $10,175,000, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Slugging Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 101 at-bats and 28 games.

After homering in his first five games, he strained his right calf and played just once between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.