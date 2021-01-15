Advertisement

Judge, Yankees agree at to $10,175,000, 1-year contract

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge looks after a two-run homer during the third inning of a baseball...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge looks after a two-run homer during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. It was Judge's 49th home run, which ties the MLB rookie home run record. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Slugging Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 101 at-bats and 28 games.

After homering in his first five games, he strained his right calf and played just once between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16.

