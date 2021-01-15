Advertisement

‘I will cherish every memory’: Friends, family memorialize Edgefield County teen

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family of an Edgefield County teen, Ryan White, who was killed over the weekend are remembering a life cut far too short.

“I will cherish every memory I have with him,” friend Ethan Bates said. “I wish I could hug him one more time.”

But still, it’s a life well-remembered.

“Everybody loved being around Ryan,” teammate Dalton Hitt said. “He always had a big smile on his face. Always fun to hang around. Always lightened the mood.”

In the cold and rainy weather, hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Ryan’s family and comfort each other.

Through their stories, through their hugs, through smiles of their own.

“It’s heartwarming, and for our teenagers and our young people - because Ryan was so involved, I mean his family was very involved in our community - so to see this turnout, I know it touches their hearts, but it touches all of our hearts also,” Jett Middle School Principal Debbie Courtney said.

Even with all the drama that can come with high school, his friends say no one ever had anything bad to say about him.

“He was like the main character of the whole town,” Bates said. “Everybody knew who he was. And I was glad to know who he was.”

And though life must go on without No. 9 -- Ryan’s number.

“There’s a big season coming up for us, so we’re going to go out there and do it all for him,” Hitt said.

He’ll always be a part of the Strom Thurmond community.

