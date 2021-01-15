Governor seeks to restore more than half of Georgia school cuts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp want to restore more than half of Georgia’s cuts to K-12 education made last year, on top of the $1,000 bonuses he wants to pay to teachers from federal money.

With tax collections running ahead of what was predicted last spring, the Republican Kemp on Thursday proposed to add $650 million to the current year’s budget.

That would boost state spending to $26.3 billion. Kemp proposes a $27.2 billion budget for the 2022 year beginning July 1. That’s $935 million above current spending levels.

State tax collections could end $1.5 billion ahead of projections this year.

Kemp doesn’t propose to spend all that money. If a surplus materializes, it could end up in the rainy day fund.

