Georgia DNR Continues Bass Slam For 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing their Georgia Bass Slam competition in 2021.

There are ten different black bass species found in Georgia that are eligible for the slam and you have to catch at least 5. The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) is home to four species of black bass: largemouth, spotted, smallmouth, and bartram’s bass.

The largemouth bass is found in most of our freshwater fisheries, but Jay Payne, fisheries biologist for Georgia DNR explains you will have to target the other species in specific bodies of water, “we also have bartram’s bass, which is in the Savannah River, specifically in the Augusta Shoals area, as well as smallmouth bass in there with them and then up at the lake (Clarks Hill) you can catch spotted bass”.

You will have to travel outside of the area to catch one of the six remaining species. You can find a map where the other species are found here.

The rules are simple for submitting your fish. Take a picture of the fish on a measuring board or next to a ruler and also of you holding the fish. This will help the biologists identify the fish and make sure it is legal. Payne added, “wherever you’re fishing, the fish has to be legal to qualify for the bass slam”.

Once you have your pictures and you know your fish are legal. Submit them to georgia.bassslam@dnr.ga.gov. Anglers who complete the slam will get a certificate, stickers, two tickets to the Go Fish Georgia Education Center and they will also be entered in to win the grand prize at the end of the year.

Before you head out to fish, make sure you have a fishing license and always follow local rules and regulations. For more on the Georgia Bass Slam, click here.

