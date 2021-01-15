Advertisement

Georgia DNR Continues Bass Slam For 2021

Catch 5 of the 10 black bass species in Georgia to complete the Georgia Bass Slam.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing their Georgia Bass Slam competition in 2021.

There are ten different black bass species found in Georgia that are eligible for the slam and you have to catch at least 5. The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) is home to four species of black bass: largemouth, spotted, smallmouth, and bartram’s bass.

The largemouth bass is found in most of our freshwater fisheries, but Jay Payne, fisheries biologist for Georgia DNR explains you will have to target the other species in specific bodies of water, “we also have bartram’s bass, which is in the Savannah River, specifically in the Augusta Shoals area, as well as smallmouth bass in there with them and then up at the lake (Clarks Hill) you can catch spotted bass”.

You will have to travel outside of the area to catch one of the six remaining species. You can find a map where the other species are found here.

The rules are simple for submitting your fish. Take a picture of the fish on a measuring board or next to a ruler and also of you holding the fish. This will help the biologists identify the fish and make sure it is legal. Payne added, “wherever you’re fishing, the fish has to be legal to qualify for the bass slam”.

Once you have your pictures and you know your fish are legal. Submit them to georgia.bassslam@dnr.ga.gov. Anglers who complete the slam will get a certificate, stickers, two tickets to the Go Fish Georgia Education Center and they will also be entered in to win the grand prize at the end of the year.

Before you head out to fish, make sure you have a fishing license and always follow local rules and regulations. For more on the Georgia Bass Slam, click here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger and Publix stores will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Publix, Kroger chains roll out COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia
Gregory McMichael (left top), Travis McMichael (center top), Ahmaud Arbery (right), William...
Citizen’s arrest law is due for changes, Kemp says in address
Edward McKenzie Jr.
Surprise links revealed in deaths of boy, accused killer
Keturah Christel Dunbar
Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband
From left: Hilario Fuentes-Rosario, Thomas Caffrey Jr. and Rodney K. Robinson Jr.
3 Aiken County ex-jailers arrested over force against inmate

Latest News

Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
Continuing Dr. King's legacy in the CSRA
53 years later, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy rings through the CSRA
Safety at the state capitol in Columbia SC
Safety at the state capitol in Columbia SC
Tax season is here, but due to COVID-19, there could be some changes to look out for.
Asked and Answered: Filing taxes while on unemployment
Memorial service for Ryan White
‘I will cherish every memory’: Friends, family memorialize Edgefield County teen