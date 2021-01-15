First director of Lucy Craft Laney Museum to retire after 26 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is filled with history and historical icons, like the Lucy Craft Laney museum. Now one woman who’s been there since the beginning is saying goodbye.

After more than a quarter of a century, she feels it’s time.

Rich in history and culture, Augusta is home to many historical figures and legends. And it’s people like Ms. Christine Miller-Betts who helped keep the history alive.

“They loved Miss Laney,” she said. “And when I started talking about let’s make it a museum, they helped in any way they possibly could.”

Miss Lucy Craft Laney has gone down in history as one of Georgia’s most influential educational leaders in the 1880s.

Miller-Betts was there the moment the museum unfolded and helped flourish a tiny house museum to a significant Black history destination right in the south.

“At first we only had a very small area... When we decided we wanted to buy Miss Laney’s home, we didn’t have any money,” she said.

Fast forward 26 years later, and now she is looking at retirement, but she says even that won’t keep her away from educating the community.

“I’ll be here a little bit (laughs).”

Miller-Betts says she hopes the museum continues to serve and educate, especially for the one group she’ll miss the most: the kids.

“Children are my favorite. All you have to do is listen, and they learn so very much,” she said.

As a thank you for her service, she was honored with a gallery stretched canvas as a reminder of her achievements impacting the generation to come.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.