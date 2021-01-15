‘Felt like the rest of my life was gone’: Nurse suffering spinal injury looks to help others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amber Hendrix thought her life was over.

From the outside, Hendrix looks like your normal 24-year-old woman. You would never know her scars.

“I was 19 years old. Everything was normal. I was just in college, and everything was fine. Then, all of sudden this horrible unfair thing happened to me,” she said.

She remembers the day when she was sunbathing in her front yard, and out of nowhere, a car lost control and struck her.

“Felt like the rest of my life was gone,” she said. “I got dragged for like 30 or 40 feet. Folded up with my legs over my head, so as soon as it happened, I thought, ‘I’m never going to walk again.’”

That’s what doctors told her. She had to undergo spinal surgeries and reconstruction of part of her nervous system. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Devine is one of the surgeons who helped save her.

“She had every lumbar spinal vertebrae fractured,” he said. “I remember telling her that she may never walk normally again if she walks at all.”

But now five years later, after a year of rehab, she’s not only walking but has committed her life to helping others, working five or six days a week.

“Unless you’re someone who has lost their mobility, there are no words,” Hendrix said.

Sometimes there are no words for a miracle.

“This event, although seemingly tragic, is an event that changed the trajectory of her life completely,” Devine said.

These days, Hendrix works as a nurse at Dr. Devin’s operating room. Why? Because of what one nurse did for her.

“I was at my absolute lowest, and she made me feel like I was going to be okay. And if I can do that for someone else? That’s why. That’s the reason,” Hendrix said.

That’s the reason why her colleagues call her an inspiration.

“She’s gritty, and she’s tough. She’s a hard worker,” Devine said.

“I just feel so much for every patient I have because I’ve been there,” Hendrix said.

Our scars inside or out tell a story. Sometimes that story is a miracle. But almost always, that story is hope for someone else.

Hendrix said she still has numbness in her legs and feet. Doctors say they may never fully heal, but she says she’s thankful for how far she’s come.

