Advertisement

Citizen’s arrest law is due for changes, Kemp says in address

By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addressed Georgia legislators Thursday about his top priorities for the state in 2021.

In his State of the State address, Kemp pushed hope and optimism for the state getting through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also touched on a high-profile case that gained national attention over the summer.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed last February while jogging through a Glynn County neighborhood. A viral video of the killing was released in May, showing two men- Gregory and Travis McMichael - chase down and shoot Arbery, who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

More from the State of the State address
Read and watch the speech from governor
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees

The men told police they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect; his family says he was jogging.

The case has drawn attention to Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute, a law Kemp says needs changes.

“The deranged behavior that led to this tragedy was excused away because of an antiquated law that is ripe for abuse and enables sinister, evil motives. That’s why my administration plans to introduce significant reforms to our state’s citizen’s arrest statute, and working with legislative leaders and members of both parties, I believe that we can take another step toward a better, safer, and more just future for our state. We can again send a clear message: Georgia is a state that protects all of its people and fights injustice wherever it is found,” Kemp said.

Three men - the McMichaels and the man who filmed the video, Roddie Bryan - are awaiting trial in that case.

The law was created in 1863.

From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia on February 2020, listen via closed-circuit TV, as lawyers argue for bond to be set.(Source: AP Photo/Lewis Levine)

State Rep. Carl Gilliard from Garden City is one of our state representatives who’s been behind getting rid of the law since Arbery’s death. In fact, he says House Bill 45 has been pre-filed this year to repeal it in its entirety.

“We filed House Bill 1203 on the remainder of the 2020 season and we just pre-filed the bill for this session. I think it’s great to move Georgia forward, that the Governor is focusing on repealing this outdated law,” said Rep. Gilliard.

Gilliard believes repealing this law is long overdue. He’s excited to work with fellow lawmakers and the Governor to get it done.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we have to do to work together. We want to see this bill become a reality and others to follow in the areas of criminal justice,” Gilliard said.

MORE | Why Arbery suspect’s lawyer says he should be released from jail

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense
Georgia Capitol
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees
Keturah Christel Dunbar
Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2021.
McMaster discusses SRS settlement, calls for South Carolina to get back to work

Latest News

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta sees more of COVID’s toll: Hospital sets record as another library closes
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Vehicle hits body of pedestrian killed in earlier Orangeburg County crash
Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump impeachment: ‘It’s not time to move on’
Gov. McMaster to announce reallocation of GEER Funds blocked from going to private schools.
Wilkes County schools to stay closed for at least another week
From left: Hilario Fuentes-Rosario, Thomas Caffrey Jr. and Rodney K. Robinson Jr.
3 Aiken County ex-jailers arrested over force against inmate