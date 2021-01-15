Burke County parents can pick up school meals today

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day Burke County parents can pick up free meals for their children from the school system as students continue to learn from home .

Each food box has five days worth of meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

The boxes can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m. from any of the five Burke County schools.

If you have children at multiple schools, you can pick up all of their boxes at one location:

Waynesboro Primary School pickup is at the entrance on Olympic Drive.

Blakeney Elementary School pickup is at the entrance on Olympic Drive.

SGA Elementary School pickup is on the right side of the school where the buses load.

Burke County Middle School pickup is on the left side of the school at the gymnasium entrance.

Burke County High School pickup is at the bus dock on the backside of the school.

There will be refrigerated items in the boxes, so it is important to unpack them as soon as possible.

