Brain power: DeChambeau dissects what went wrong at Masters

(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau thinks he knows what caused dizzy spells at the Masters. He says his brain was working too hard. DeChambeau was never a factor when the Masters was played in November.

He complained during the week of dizzy spells. DeChambeau says he had his heart, eyes and ear tested.

He says what he discovered is the front lobe of his brain was overworked.

DeChambeau says using breathing to relax his brain and watching what he eats as he works on “gut health” should take care of that. His next start is in three weeks at the Saudi International.

