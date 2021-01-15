Advertisement

Brain power: DeChambeau dissects what went wrong at Masters

Bryson DeChambeau reads the No. 7 green during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf...
Bryson DeChambeau reads the No. 7 green during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020.(Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau thinks he knows what caused dizzy spells at the Masters. He says his brain was working too hard. DeChambeau was never a factor when the Masters was played in November.

He complained during the week of dizzy spells. DeChambeau says he had his heart, eyes and ear tested.

He says what he discovered is the front lobe of his brain was overworked.

DeChambeau says using breathing to relax his brain and watching what he eats as he works on “gut health” should take care of that. His next start is in three weeks at the Saudi International.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger and Publix stores will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Publix, Kroger chains roll out COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia
Gregory McMichael (left top), Travis McMichael (center top), Ahmaud Arbery (right), William...
Citizen’s arrest law is due for changes, Kemp says in address
Edward McKenzie Jr.
Surprise links revealed in deaths of boy, accused killer
Keturah Christel Dunbar
Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband
From left: Hilario Fuentes-Rosario, Thomas Caffrey Jr. and Rodney K. Robinson Jr.
3 Aiken County ex-jailers arrested over force against inmate

Latest News

Braves agree to 1-year deals with left-handers Fried, Minter
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge looks after a two-run homer during the third inning of a baseball...
Judge, Yankees agree at to $10,175,000, 1-year contract
LeMahieu, Yanks work on $90 million, 6-year deal
Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach