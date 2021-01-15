Advertisement

Augusta sees more of COVID’s toll: Hospital sets record as another library closes

By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two more signs of the spread of COVID-19 emerged Friday in Augusta.

University Hospital recorded a new record of COVID-19 inpatients at 148.

The hospital is also seeing an increase in flu.

But officials tell us it’s probably because they started using a test that screens for flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Overall, health experts say they’re seeing fewer cases of the flu this season, possibly because of coronavirus precautions.

MORE | What’s being done to boost vaccinations in Georgia, South Carolina?

Meanwhile, another Augusta-Richmond County library branch closed Friday because of COVID-19.

The Jeff Maxwell Branch Library, 1927 Lumpkin Road, closed to the public effective immediately due to COVID-19.

It will stay closed until Jan. 25, when it will reopen with curbside pickup services only.

Library officials say not to return materials while the branch is closed but to drop them off at any Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System locations that are open.

Earlier this week, the headquarters branch closed and officials announced that all branches would be shifting to curbside pickup only.

