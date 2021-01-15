3 Aiken County ex-jailers arrested over force against inmate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three former Aiken County sheriff’s correctional officers have been arrested on suspicion of using excessive force on an inmate.

They were arrested Friday morning by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 10, after notification and review of a “use of force” incident and video evidence, it was determined that former Cpl. Rodney K. Robinson Jr., Deputy Hilario Fuentes-Rosario and Sgt. Thomas Caffrey Jr. used excessive force.

They did so against a 29-year-old male inmate who was passively resisting and not following commands, the sheriff’s agency reported.

At the end of an internal investigation, the three were terminated, and the agency requested an independent criminal investigation be conducted by SLED into the actions of these men.

Robinson was hired as a detention officer on June 24, 2011, Caffrey was hired as a detention officer on May 20, 2016, and Fuentes-Rosario was hired as a detention officer on Nov. 30, 2018.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.