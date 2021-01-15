Advertisement

3 Aiken County ex-jailers arrested over force against inmate

From left: Hilario Fuentes-Rosario, Thomas Caffrey Jr. and Rodney K. Robinson Jr.
From left: Hilario Fuentes-Rosario, Thomas Caffrey Jr. and Rodney K. Robinson Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three former Aiken County sheriff’s correctional officers have been arrested on suspicion of using excessive force on an inmate.

They were arrested Friday morning by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 10, after notification and review of a “use of force” incident and video evidence, it was determined that former Cpl. Rodney K. Robinson Jr., Deputy Hilario Fuentes-Rosario and Sgt. Thomas Caffrey Jr. used excessive force.

MORE | Augusta 71-year-old dies after being shot in Barnwell County

They did so against a 29-year-old male inmate who was passively resisting and not following commands, the sheriff’s agency reported.

At the end of an internal investigation, the three were terminated, and the agency requested an independent criminal investigation be conducted by SLED into the actions of these men.

Robinson was hired as a detention officer on June 24, 2011, Caffrey was hired as a detention officer on May 20, 2016, and Fuentes-Rosario was hired as a detention officer on Nov. 30, 2018.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense
Georgia Capitol
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees
Keturah Christel Dunbar
Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2021.
McMaster discusses SRS settlement, calls for South Carolina to get back to work
Gregory McMichael (left top), Travis McMichael (center top), Ahmaud Arbery (right), William...
Citizen’s arrest law is due for changes, Kemp says in address

Latest News

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta sees more of COVID’s toll: Hospital sets record as another library closes
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Vehicle hits body of pedestrian killed in earlier Orangeburg County crash
Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump impeachment: ‘It’s not time to move on’
Gov. McMaster to announce reallocation of GEER Funds blocked from going to private schools.
Wilkes County schools to stay closed for at least another week