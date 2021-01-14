What to expect from Kemp’s State of the State address

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s GOP governor is set to deliver his annual State of the State address, highlighting a strong economy amid a surging coronavirus death toll and historic Democratic wins in his state for president and two Senate seats.

Kemp is halfway into a four-year term as he embarks on the major address Thursday.

The first-term Republican is expected to argue the state’s budget picture has brightened considerably despite the pandemic.

But he’s been on the defensive over Georgia’s glitchy rollout of vaccination efforts.

And he’s had to contend with wins in Georgia by President-elect Joe Biden and two Democratic Senate candidates that helped shift the balance of power in Washington.

Among the other things he may discuss:

He’s seeking money for a partial Medicaid expansion.

He could address absentee voting, an issue that could dominate the legislative session.

He may discuss ways to offset big cuts to public education — although he’s said chances are low for a teacher pay raise.

A focus on economic development aimed especially at rural areas.

He’s said he will propose an $1 million more for tourism marketing, $10 million to improve freight operations and $10 million for rural roads.

