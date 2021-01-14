Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is putting out the call for health workers amid the coronavirus vaccine push.

The agency says, “if you are able and willing, your state urgently needs you.”

If you’re interested, call the agency at 803-898-1169 or 803-898-9095.

It’s looking to hire 150 people to work in vaccine clinics.

Those jobs include nurses, pharmacists, paramedics and administrative support, among others.

The positions include full-time and part time.

