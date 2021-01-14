Advertisement

UofSC launches inquiry after student possibly spotted at riot

University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is now investigating whether one of its students was present during last week’s riot on Capitol Hill.

The student has not been identified by university officials. However, UofSC did issue the following statement:

“The University of South Carolina’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety and the Office of Student Conduct are aware of social media and other reports that a student may have been present during last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol. We are currently coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation – the lead law enforcement agency – and will take the appropriate action warranted.”

WIS will provide more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom.
Education updates: Quarantines, superintendent search and more
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency
COVID
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine backlog, students' exposure and more
Shepeard
Shepeard Blood Center desperately needs donations