UofSC launches inquiry after student possibly spotted at riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is now investigating whether one of its students was present during last week’s riot on Capitol Hill.

The student has not been identified by university officials. However, UofSC did issue the following statement:

“The University of South Carolina’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety and the Office of Student Conduct are aware of social media and other reports that a student may have been present during last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol. We are currently coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation – the lead law enforcement agency – and will take the appropriate action warranted.”

WIS will provide more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.