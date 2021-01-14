Advertisement

Suspect sought in Richmond County kidnapping, stabbing

Antwan Mims
Antwan Mims
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man they say kidnapped and stabbed his girlfriend.

The 30-year-old victim said she had an argument with her boyfriend, Antwan Mims, in his vehicle in which he became angry and stabbed her several times, according to deputies. 

Mims then drove off with the victim for several hours, refusing to let her out of the vehicle until he finally dropped her off at a hospital, according to deputies.

MORE | North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense

The victim is being treated for her injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening. 

Authorities obtained warrants for Mims on suspicion of aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to deputies.

The 32-year-old was last seen driving a Kia Rio with Georgia tag CLD5410.

He is known to frequent the Kissingbower and Olive Road area and is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

