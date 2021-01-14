State to fund child safety seats for local Georgians

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four local counties will receive so-called mini-grants to purchase child-safety seats for financially eligible families.

It’s part of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s child occupant safety project and is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The mini-grant program helps county health agencies and their community partners reduce injuries and deaths among children in Georgia.

The mini-grant program has provided education, car seats and booster seats across the state since 2007. It’s been credited with helping 385 Georgia children who were involved in crashes avoid serious injury or death.

The mini-grants are going to more than 70 of Georgia’s 159 counties, including Columbia, Richmond, Screven and Washington counties.

