Second member of Siegfried & Roy duo has died, according to reports

Siegfried Fischbacher
Siegfried Fischbacher(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

Sister Dolore told dpa that spoke with her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

Fischbacher’s long-time show business partner,

Roy Horn, died in May of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital.

The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.

