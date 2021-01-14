Advertisement

School officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Strom Thurmond High

Strom Thurmond High School
Strom Thurmond High School(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials told News 12 Wednesday that several students at Strom Thurmond High School, including some basketball players, are now being quarantined.

Officials say the students had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

School personnel have contacted families by phone and are working to coordinate schoolwork via Full Remote Learning during the required 14-day quarantine period, which ends on Wednesday, January 27.

HIPAA privacy rules prevent the school district from releasing health information of students without express consent from parents/guardians.

Accordingly, the Edgefield County School District is unable to provide more detailed information that may serve to identify individuals and their health conditions.

