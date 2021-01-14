Advertisement

Richmond County schools work to improve learning transitions for students

By Nick Proto
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says about 60 percent of students chose in-person learning this semester, up from 40 percent last semester.

But because of COVID-19 numbers in the county, the district is having everyone start the semester virtually.

“Richmond County has really done a good job for the most part. All they can do to help keep the kids safe,” parent Charmetra Johnson said.

Johnson has three kids at Butler High School. They chose in-person learning this year, but have to spend the first two weeks learning online. While Johnson is happy the district is following safety protocols, it puts a little more pressure on her as a working mother.

“Tap into them. We FaceTime while I’m at work. I’m communicating with them,” she said. “I have them getting up the same time that they would get up to go to school. They’re doing their work, and I tell them, ‘Y’all can have your little recess, recreation time, and then it’s back to action.’”

The district had plans to bring nearly 17,500 kids back into the classroom but had to make a change after talking to health officials.

“Numbers in coronavirus cases in our communities were very high,” district spokeswoman Lynthia Ross said. “We’re hopeful this is going to be a short term learn at home transition.”

The plan is to get elementary students back in the classroom on Monday, Jan. 25, and then bring back middle and high school students the day after.

In the meantime, the district is making some changes to help with the transition: things like opening schools earlier this week for orientation and registration, meal delivery, and increasing the hours for the WiFi on Wheels program.

Johnson says it was a smooth transition, but she and her kids are looking forward to getting back to in-person learning.

“This new education stuff they got going on is totally different from when I was in school, so I have to really, really rack my brain, and they have to teach me some of the stuff they’re doing,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense
Georgia Capitol
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2021.
McMaster discusses SRS settlement, calls for South Carolina to get back to work
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 14, 2021.
Georgia governor delivers State of the State address
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
A closer look at the finalists for Columbia County superintendent

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
Antwan Mims
Suspect captured in Richmond County kidnapping, stabbing
Local activists call for monuments removal
Local activists call for monuments removal
SC lawmakers working on abortion bill
Bill moves forward to restrict abortions in South Carolina
SC lawmakers working on abortion bill
SC lawmakers working on abortion bill