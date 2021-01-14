Advertisement

Public helps local business owner pick which charities she’ll donate to

Which charities should Angela Swarts donate her money to?
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local residents came through after an Augusta business owner asked them to pick two charities to split a $5,000 donation.

It’s part of an effort by Spherion owner Angela Swarts to mark 25 years of staffing and recruiting service to the Augusta business community.

She nominated several charities, then after members of the public voted online, she got her decision.

The recipients are:

  • Hope House Inc., which offers long-term residential treatment for homeless or low-income women suffering from addiction and mental health disorders, along with their kids.
  • Family Promise of Augusta, which partners with local churches so homeless families can get shelter while receiving services.

She plans to present them with their checks on Wednesday.

