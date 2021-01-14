Advertisement

Proposal would replace statue of Confederate with John Lewis

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during the swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A statue of the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis could soon represent Georgia in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

A bipartisan resolution introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House seeks to replace a statue of Alexander Stephens, a slave owner and vice president of the Confederacy.

Lewis served as a U.S. Rep. from Georgia for 33 years.

The push comes amid nationwide soul searching over celebrations of the Confederacy.

Dozens of Confederate statues fell during protests for racial justice over the spring and summer.

Prominent Georgia politicians on both sides of the aisle endorsed the idea following Lewis’ death in July, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

