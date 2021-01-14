Advertisement

Post Malone donates 10,000 Crocs to frontline workers

The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the comfy shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across...
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – Some hardworking frontline workers will soon receive a free pair of rapper Post Malone’s new Crocs.

The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the comfy shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across the country.

Musicians On Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients in healthcare facilities, made the announcement.

The new Crocs were released last month. They sold out in less than an hour.

Musicians On Call says the Crocs will be an early Valentine’s Day gift for frontline workers.

