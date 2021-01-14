Advertisement

Pebble Beach for pros only this year because of COVID spike

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players. The spike in COVID-19 cases in California led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament.

Pebble has a long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country. That means no antics from Bill Murray. Justin Timberlake won’t be breaking out into song while waiting on a tee box.

Pebble already announced no fans. The 156 pros will play only two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

