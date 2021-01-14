Advertisement

Panthers offer GM position to Seattle’s Scott Fitterer

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers announced they have offered their general manager position to Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer.

It is unclear whether or not Fitterer plans to accept the position.

Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, where he effectively operated as a co-assistant GM under John Schneider.

He has worked with three different head coaches during that span, with his focus primarily being on evaluating incoming college talent.

