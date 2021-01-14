Tattoo could help identify body found in freezer

NORWAY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are asking the public to help identify a body that was discovered in a freezer on Jan. 3

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an autopsy has resulted in potential identifiers being discovered on a body found last week in a freezer.

The body was discovered at a Norway residence by a group of teens. The teens told investigators they wanted to check out what they had heard was a “haunted” house located on Woodview Circle, located about three miles east of Norway.

The sheriff said this week’s autopsy revealed the body was a male, with a distinctive tattoo on his right shoulder.

“We have a distinct tattoo and also a clothing description that we’re hoping can be used to make an identification,” he said. “If anyone recognizes any part of the description, please get in touch with us.”

Viewer Graphic Warning: The photo below was provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for media purposes to assist in the investigation and provide closure to the family of the deceased.

An autopsy has revealed identifiers for a body found in a freezer in Norway. ((Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office))

The clothing the victim was wearing was size 34 PacSun blue denim stacked skinny jeans, a short-sleeve T-shirt, and a brown belt.

If anyone has any information on the descriptive items given, you are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.

