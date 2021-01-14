Officials: Two Augusta hospitals interested in starting COVID-19 vaccine sites in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta area hospitals are interested in starting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Aiken County, a local representative says.

Sen. Tom Young says one of those locations being explored is Aiken Technical College.

On top of that, the National Guard is also willing to come assist Aiken Regional with distribution if the hospital sought the help.

Sen. Young expects that things will get better with vaccination in 7 to 14 days as more providers receive vaccine.

He did confirm Aiken Regional told him that they’ve filled up all their vaccination slots for the vaccine currently in stock.

Meanwhile, Doctors Hospital officials say they are not persuing being a public vaccination spot.

