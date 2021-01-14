North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A would-be victim turned the tables on two attackers who were posing as food deliverers in North Augusta, pulling a gun on them in self-defense.

It happened a few minutes before 9 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue near SRP Park, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, said he’d been leaving an apartment when he saw two males approach him carrying a red food delivery bag.

He felt threatened and began to pull his pistol.

The robbers then attacked him, officers reported.

He fired several shots and them and they fled.

Officers said he then left the scene and called his mother and girlfriend but didn’t call police, who were notified by another resident.

An officer recovered the food delivery bag at the scene, along with some broken glasses and shell casings.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.